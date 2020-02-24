The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
William J. "Bill" Hill


1956 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Hill Obituary
William "Bill" J. Hill,63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 21st at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Born in Niskayuna, NY, Bill was the son of the late Bill and Maryhelen (McGloine) Hill. A graduate of Cranwell School in Massachusetts, Bill received his bachelors degree in Science from Russell Sage College. A former Technical Support Specialist for Transfinder in Schenectady, NY prior to his retirement in December of 2019. Bill was devoted to his family, loved to invent terrible songs and puns and working with computers and computer technology. Predeceased in 1982 by his infant daughter, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of over 38 years Melinda Dare Hill, his brothers, James (Mika Ota) Hill of Torrance, CA and Peter Hill of Edgewater, FL and his sister, Maryhelen (Paul) Roth of Edgewater, FL and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the services. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the , 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207. To leave a message or a condolencefor Bill's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
