William J. McEvoy Jr., 50, died suddenly at Ellis Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born in Vineland, NJ, and grew up in the capital district. He graduated from Niskayuna High School and served briefly in the U.S. Army. He worked as a real estate appraiser and was co-owner of Appraisal Resources in Scotia. Bill was one of very few VA appraisers in New York. Bill was an avid hiker and runner. He loved to read and enjoy a pint at Druthers. He was an aficionado of humorous anecdotes. Bill was a huge fan of comic books, a talented chef and artist, loving father, and dedicated family man. Bill is survived by his son, Jeremy and daughter, Amber; mother Lillian; brothers, Mike, Kevin, Peter; sister, Joan, several nephews and nieces, as well as his friends Eric Wagner and Michael McGarry. He was predeceased by his father, William, and his sister, Barbara Conklin. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Park Cemetery, Scotia. To leave condolence messages for Bill's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary