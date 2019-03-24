Resources More Obituaries for William Meers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William J. Meers

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William J. Meers, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Largo, FL after a brief illness. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on June 29, 1945 to William and Mary Meers and moved to Rotterdam, NY that same year. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lotte Meers. Bill is survived by his life partner, Barbara Spiak; his brother, Robert Meers (Theresa); his children, Jennifer Getter and Jeffrey Meers; his step-children, Martin Swartz (Michelle), Jennifer Adams, and Jonathan Swartz (Catherine), and 10 grandchildren amongst them. Bill was a man who spent his life in service of others. He served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam war. He served his community as Chairman of the Conservative Party in Rotterdam and later as the owner of Rotterdam Press, which eventually became Infographics. He took pride in his work as a graphic designer, and worked long hours focusing on the fine details. As a father, a husband, and a friend, he focused his attention and efforts always toward the needs of those he loved. Eventually retiring to Venice, Florida, Bill and Lotte were able to spend just a few more years together before she passed in October 2000. Five years later, Bill met Barbara. The two shared a love of biking, music, travel, and each other. She was with him and cared for him through his last days. Bill is remembered by those who knew him with admiration and gratitude. His strength and confidence were apparent to all, but those qualities were easily overshadowed by his quick wit, kindness, and gentle nature. He enjoyed entertaining guests with carefully crafted meals and the camaraderie that surrounded them. He loved words and he used them meticulously to express himself, whether it be for guidance, conversation, debate, or to ignite a dinner table with uproarious laughter. For these reasons and so many more, Bill will be dearly missed. While a formal memorial service will not be held, a special, private event for family and close friends will be held at a future time in New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of William Meers to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries