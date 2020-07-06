William J. Monty died on Wednesday, July 1st at his home in Schenectady surrounded by his family. Born in Plattsburgh, NY, Bill was the son of the late Edward and Ettamae (Whitney) Monty and attended Nott Terrace High School. A former member of the Army National Guard, Bill worked as printer for the former Williams Press, was also a truck driver for Burrell Express for more than 25 years and retired from Mohonasen High School as a bus driver after 33 years of service to the school district. Bill was a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church and the Rotterdam Elks Club. He was a former Little League manager, Boy Scout leader for troop 58, an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with his family on Sacandaga Lake. Predeceased by his son Daniel Monty and sisters Janet Becker and Delores Bergeron, William is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Beverly J. (Metzger) Monty, his children, William J. Monty Jr. (Kathy), David R. Monty (Kathy), Dawn M. Diamond (Al) and Karen S. Parker, step-children, Raymond A. Senecal (Christine), Gail A. Heffner and Donna J DeLaFleur (Greg), a daughter-in-law, Patty Monty, a brother Edward J. Monty, a sister, Ettamae Lofsfedt, 33 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday morning July 7th from 10 to 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY (With COVID-19 restrictions as to capacity in the funeral home). A service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Avenue, Schenectady, NY (With the same COVID–19 restrictions). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the St Paul's Episcopal Church or to Community Hospice,315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message of condolence for Bill's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
.