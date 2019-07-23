William J. Pope, 89, of Cobleskill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Palatine Nursing Home. He was born on October 4, 1929 in Bronx, NY and was the son of the late William J. and Sarah (Feldman) Pope; and brother to Mabel (Joe) Soro and Caroline (Joe) Cruz. William attended St. Augustus High School and upon graduation served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. After being Honorably discharged, he worked for several years in New York City until he and his family moved to Saranac Lake in 1969. Over the years William owned several businesses in the Saranac Lake area including E-John's and Walsh's Store. In his later retirement years, he worked as a Certified Alcohol Rehabilitation Counselor at St. Josephs Rehabilitation Center in Saranac Lake. He enjoyed fishing on Long Island Sound, hunting in the Catskills, sitting outdoors relaxing reading his science fiction novels and loved smoking cigars. William is predeceased by his son, William P. Pope. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly (Gehrig) Pope, whom he married on June 13, 1953 having just celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary; two daughters, Deborah Butler of Schuylerville, NY and Theresa (Joel) Church of Delanson, NY; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, AUGUST 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 651 Main St., Cobleskill. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019