William J. "Bill" Sebesta, 80, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and educated in Schenectady, the son of the late William and Virginia Sebesta. Bill was Honorably Discharged from the US Navy in 1960 after serving 4 years. Upon returning to Schenectady, Bill entered the workforce with General Electric, where he began his 30-year career as an electrician. Upon retiring from GE, Bill worked approximately 10 years with Niagara Mohawk before finally retiring. He was a life member of the Rotterdam Elks, G.E. 30-year club, American Legion and the Niagara Mohawk Pension Club. Bill had a passionate and persistent love for boating and for many years drove professionally for the Jumping Jacks and Aquabatics water ski team, who performed all over the Capital District. In addition, he also loved the waters of Lake George, where he boated and camped for over 30 years. His friends routinely called him Adirondack Bill. Bill was a people person, who greeted everyone with a smile and handshake and then engaged them in a way that he made each individual he knew and/or met feel very special and unique. He also had a skill for developing long term friendships with just about everyone he met (professionally or personally). His passing will leave a void in the lives of his friends, former co-workers and family. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Grace (Ambuhl) Sebesta; his sister, Joan Clark; his brother, Laurence Sebesta (Becky); brother-in-law, Arthur Ambuhl (Peggy). Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. The family would like to thank the following staff for outstanding care at: Largo Medical Center, FL, Albany Medical Center and Kingsway Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to The Community Hospice and send to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019