|
|
William John Clute, 44, died at home Friday, January 31, 2020. Billy was born in Schenectady to Jacqueline Gilroy Clute and the late William Teller Clute. He attended the culinary arts program at SCCC Schenectady. He worked at several area restaurants. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his brother, Shaun Michael Clute. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Kalah Clute and his son, Benjamin Clute, two brothers, Eric Wesley Clute and Patrick Daniel (Tiffany) Clute and the love of his life, Tracy Babbie and her children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial mass which will be celebrated Thursday, February 6 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church. There will be a calling period, at the church, preceding the mass, from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020