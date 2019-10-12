|
|
William John McRoberts II, 91, peacefully passed away, October 10, 2019, after a long illness. Born December 24, 1927 in Norwood, Ohio, after working on tugboats in NYC, he moved to Schenectady in the late 1940's to work for GE and then the Linear Accelerator at RPI. Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife Genii, who he married in 1961. An avid hiker, Bill was a proud 46er. He built a trimaran and in 1979 moved his family onto the Blackberry Princess and sailed away. In later years he retired to Granville, NY and spent time in his Adirondacks. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Tom. He is survived by his sister, Sally of Rock Tavern, NY; his son, William John III and Irina McRoberts of Westfield, NJ; his daughter, Ondine and Brett Frauenglass of Santa Fe, NM; and his daughter, Devon and Cortland Pollock of Ballston Lake, NY; along with his seven grandchildren, Clark, Hannah, Lyle, William, Hans, Jean and Talia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Funeral Service will follow, celebrated by Chaplain Brian Dykema at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on William's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019