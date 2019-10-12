The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McRoberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John McRoberts II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John McRoberts II Obituary
William John McRoberts II, 91, peacefully passed away, October 10, 2019, after a long illness. Born December 24, 1927 in Norwood, Ohio, after working on tugboats in NYC, he moved to Schenectady in the late 1940's to work for GE and then the Linear Accelerator at RPI. Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife Genii, who he married in 1961. An avid hiker, Bill was a proud 46er. He built a trimaran and in 1979 moved his family onto the Blackberry Princess and sailed away. In later years he retired to Granville, NY and spent time in his Adirondacks. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Tom. He is survived by his sister, Sally of Rock Tavern, NY; his son, William John III and Irina McRoberts of Westfield, NJ; his daughter, Ondine and Brett Frauenglass of Santa Fe, NM; and his daughter, Devon and Cortland Pollock of Ballston Lake, NY; along with his seven grandchildren, Clark, Hannah, Lyle, William, Hans, Jean and Talia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Funeral Service will follow, celebrated by Chaplain Brian Dykema at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on William's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Download Now