William "Bill" Joseph Roberts, formerly of Rustic Bridge Road, Rexford, and then Fairview Commons, Great Barrington, MA passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center. Bill was born on March 26, 1944 in Schenectady to his late parents, Charles Herbert Roberts and Rufina Laura (Rodriguez) Roberts. He worked all of his working life in Housekeeping at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his cousins, Frances Burnham and Joyce Ure. Survivors include his cousin-in-law, Harold Burnham of Glenville and cousins, Joan Bonefede, Linda Pauley and Marlene Burnham all of Schenectady. At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. Interment will immediately follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019