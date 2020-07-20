William L. Zubalik "Uncle Bill," 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Ludvik and Elizabeth (Pernecky) Zubalik. After graduating High School, he worked for over 30 years with the General Electric Company. He enjoyed riding his bike, and could often be seen riding throughout Schenectady, Rotterdam, and Altamont as far as Indian Ladder. He enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Schenectady Yacht Club, and in his younger day, Bill with his partner/best friend, Tony Bernardi, on their Cabin Cruiser "TOY YOT," would travel the Mohawk River as far as Niagara Falls. For years, he was the secretary of the St. Cyril and Method Monday Night Bowling League - - the 4 alleys under the Mont Pleasant, Congress St., church hall. Bill is survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Stella Wojnar, Elizabeth Harasimowicz, Rosalie Russo, and Anna Zubalik, his brother Joseph Zubalik, and his parents. A funeral service will be held privately. William will be laid to rest at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to a charity of your choice
