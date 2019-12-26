|
William M. Kouzan Jr. (Bill), passed away in his sleep, at home with his family, on December 24, 2019. Born in Pittston, PA on Jan. 31, 1952, he was the son of the late William Kouzan Sr. and Marion (Ermel) Kouzan. His family moved to Rotterdam, NY in 1963. A Mohonasen H.S graduate, he was on the varsity football team and was part of the school newspaper staff. He graduated from Siena College in 1974. Bill was united in marriage on August 16, 1975 to the former Marion Blatz. In 1983, the Kouzan family moved to Glenville. Bill was employed in the wine industry for many years; he worked for Wine Merchants, Service Liquor, and ended his career working for the Brown-Forman Corporation. He enjoyed sports, camping, and was an avid golfer. He encouraged his children to swim and worked as a volunteer official for both summer league and USA swimming. Bill was a strong supporter of his children in all their extracurricular activities; he never missed a game or a meet. Survivors include his wife Marion; two sons, Jason Kouzan of Glenville and Andrew (Kim) Kouzan of Tonawanda, NY; a daughter, Alyssa (Scott) Seligman of Clifton Park, NY; four grandchildren, Spencer and Shane Seligman, and Theo and Graham Kouzan. Bill leaves behind his siblings John (Lisa) Kouzan, Joyce (Joe) McElroy, Susan Dantz, Joanne Kouzan (Jane Wilson), and Judy (Phil) Sirigiano as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd, Glenville. Calling hours will be held Sunday December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, Glenville. Interment, Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the () or to the APF, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019