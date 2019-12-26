The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
400 Saratoga Rd
Glenville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kouzan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Kouzan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Kouzan Jr. Obituary
William M. Kouzan Jr. (Bill), passed away in his sleep, at home with his family, on December 24, 2019. Born in Pittston, PA on Jan. 31, 1952, he was the son of the late William Kouzan Sr. and Marion (Ermel) Kouzan. His family moved to Rotterdam, NY in 1963. A Mohonasen H.S graduate, he was on the varsity football team and was part of the school newspaper staff. He graduated from Siena College in 1974. Bill was united in marriage on August 16, 1975 to the former Marion Blatz. In 1983, the Kouzan family moved to Glenville. Bill was employed in the wine industry for many years; he worked for Wine Merchants, Service Liquor, and ended his career working for the Brown-Forman Corporation. He enjoyed sports, camping, and was an avid golfer. He encouraged his children to swim and worked as a volunteer official for both summer league and USA swimming. Bill was a strong supporter of his children in all their extracurricular activities; he never missed a game or a meet. Survivors include his wife Marion; two sons, Jason Kouzan of Glenville and Andrew (Kim) Kouzan of Tonawanda, NY; a daughter, Alyssa (Scott) Seligman of Clifton Park, NY; four grandchildren, Spencer and Shane Seligman, and Theo and Graham Kouzan. Bill leaves behind his siblings John (Lisa) Kouzan, Joyce (Joe) McElroy, Susan Dantz, Joanne Kouzan (Jane Wilson), and Judy (Phil) Sirigiano as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd, Glenville. Calling hours will be held Sunday December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, Glenville. Interment, Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the () or to the APF, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now