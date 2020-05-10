William M. Przybycien
1936 - 2020
William M. Przybycien (Bill), 84, went home with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Bill was born in Oneida, NY to Michael and Helen Przybycien on January 20, 1936. He graduated from Oneida High School in 1953 and completed his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering at Clarkson University in 1957. In 1961 he obtained his Master's in Mechanical Engineering from RPI. He was employed by General Electric for 35 years at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY. In his active days, he enjoyed golfing, carpentry, yard work, camping and watching NY Yankees baseball. He loved gathering with his family. Having lived in Glenville, NY for almost 60 years Bill most recently resided in Clifton Park, NY with his wife, Rosemary. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Helen Przybycien and his grandson, Craig Przybycien. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary, his brother, Frank Przybycien of Utica, NY, His sons: Robert Przybycien of Lynchburg, VA, Thomas Przybycien (Debora) of St. Augustine, FL, John Przybycien (Julie) of Ballston Lake, NY, his daughter, Elizabeth Opie of Ballston Lake, NY, his grandchildren: Thomas, Richelle, Lillia and Tori Przybycien, Anna and John Opie, Madeline McMurray and Michael Przybycien, his great-grandchildren: Michaela and Noah Przybycien and many nephews, nieces, cousins and longtime friends. The family is forever grateful to Bill's caregivers, Colleen, Harmony and Kay for the love and care they provided as he battled Alzheimer's. Graveside service will LIVE STREAM on Glenville Funeral Home's Facebook Page on Monday at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12208 or the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 9, 2020
y thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this time of sorrow. May he rest in peace.
gwen stankiewicz
Classmate
