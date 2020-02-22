|
William P. Buono, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully, at home, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Bill was born in Schenectady to the late Silvio and Minnie Palumbo Buono. He was a graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School and attended Syracuse University. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bill worked at Bellevue Builders in Rotterdam for 37 years, retiring as a foreman. He owned several standardbred race horses and was an avid NY Yankee fan. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Rose Verra Buono who passed away in 2008 and a son, John who passed away in 2014, two sisters, Gloria Bottone and Joann Tedesco. He is survived by two sons, William (Ellen) Buono, Jr. and Larry (Carrie) Buono, six grandchildren, Johnny Buono, Shenna Buono Rhodes, Kyle, James, Seth and Billy Buono, five great-grandchildren, Dillion, Tyler, Stephen, Anthony and Jackson, a daughter-in-law, Mary Oliver, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Monday, February 24 at 8 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020