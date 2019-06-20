William P. Drake, born in Syracuse on February 24, 1959, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill attended Sherburne Earlville High School, where he was actively involved in all the sports programs and a member of the school band, being an avid snare drum player. After completing his education, Bill had a long, fruitful career with Price Chopper and then with Voortman Cookies, as their Regional Sales Manager For the Northeast Region. Bill took great pride in everything he did and was especially passionate about his work and family. Bill also found time to make a great impact in his community. He is survived by his wife, Orlinda, their two children, Marissa and Billy, his mom, Carol and brother, Tom (Kathy). Bill was predeceased by his dad, William Drake; his grandmothers, Jeanette Drake and Marion Phillips and his sister, Valerie Ann Drake. At Bill's request, there will be no funeral services, but a celebration of his life at his home, 1548 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12309, Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary