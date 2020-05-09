William "Bill" Smolyn Jr. died peacefully at his home in Scotia, New York surrounde d by his cherished family on May 6, 2020 at the age of 80. Bill is survived by his loving wife Carol Grossi Smolyn, His beautiful children: Karen and Gary Normington of Scotia, NY, Christopher and Tracey Smolyn of Bucks County, PA, Traci and Herb Hall of Ballston Lake, NY, Bethany and Michael Schermerhorn of Troutman, NC, Brian and Carissa Smolyn of Glenville, NY an d Timothy and Jamie Smolyn of Scotia, NY. His grandchildren Morgan, Nicholas and Colin Normington, Christopher John (CJ ), Sean and Kevin Smolyn, Nathaniel Hall, Amanda, Christopher and Trav is Schermerhorn, Joseph, Emma and Camden Smolyn. One great grandchild, Micha el Schermerhorn and Bill's sister Lynn (Ed) Marra of Stockton, New Jersey . Bill was born on April 15, 1940 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to William Sr. and Mar y Smolyn. He graduated from Saint John's University of Minnesota with his bachelo rs degree and Keane University with his Masters degree. Bill taught for many years un til he took a job with Simmons Mattress and Bedding Company which brought him to upstate New York. After moving to New York, Bill began working for Allstat e Insurance Company. He began as an Insurance Agent before owning his own Allsta te Agency. He worked for Allstate for more than 25 years. Bill will be remembered as a n avid golfer, a diehard New York Giants fan but most importantly a gentle, loving an d supportive father and husband. Married for over 55 years, Bill loved to spend time with his family. Bill coached an d cheered all of his kids and grandkids in every aspect of their lives. Bill was involve d with The Concerned for the Hungry organization for more than 30 years. Th is organization feeds hundreds of families every year in Schenectady County. Bill love d helping everyone! Bill loved computers, woodworking and studying the Civil Wa r. After retirement, Bill and Carol purchased an RV and traveled along the east coas t, stopping at every historical battle field. Bill and Carol spent the winters in Florid a relaxing and enjoying their time together. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date. If you would like to honor Bill 's memory, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association, The American Canc er Society or Concerned for the Hungry. The family would like to give a special than k you to Don Bekkering at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Eddy Senior Care and Th e Community Hospice of Schenectady for their care and assistance .
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.