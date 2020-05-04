William T. Keefe, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th at the Baptist Health Center in Scotia, New York. William was born in Gloversville, New York April 20, 1921. He was the son of William and Pearl (Thompson) Keefe. William was a 1940 graduate of Gloversville High School. During World War II William was assigned to an anti-aircraft unit in Europe, and was discharged as a corporal in 1945. During this time William began his pen pal relationship with his future wife Evaline (Smith) which blossomed into the great love of his life. William and Evaline were married for 68 years until her passing in 2014. After the war William became involved with glove manufacturing in his hometown. He worked for GE in Schenectady, and also worked in retail trade for many years, retiring from Macy's in Rotterdam. William was well suited for retail sales, he was always ready with a story, and a joke for his customers. His low pressure genial demeanor made him an excellent salesman, popular with customers and management alike. William was a life long communicant of the Roman Catholic Church, and currently attended Saint John the Evangelist Church. William is survived by four children, Ellen (James) Mindel of Niskayuna; Diane Keefe of Saratoga Springs; Lenora Caffrey of Scotia and William (Lisa) Keefe of Niskayuna; 11 grandchildren, Amelia (Maria) Westbrook-Mindel, Lauren Mindel, Sarah Keefe, Lillian (Michael) Dickson, Seamus (Colleen) Caffrey, Aisling (Wil) Santiago, Yvonne (Neil) Kessler, Maria (Nicholas) Sampone, Sasha (Marshall) Maynard, Catherine Keefe-Harris and Olivia Keefe. 15 great-greatchildren, Kaiden, Kailey and Kailana Westbrook-Mindel, Isabella and Ethan Dickson, Haileigh Snare, Javier and Mateo Santiago, Aihblinn, Ronan and Caragh Kessler, Laurita and Victoria Sampone, Rogue and Memphis Maynard, several nephews; and nieces, Eileen Brady and Kathleen Spitaliere and cousin Patricia Scafariello. William was predeceased by his brother, John and sister, Catherine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305 or Animal Protection Foundation,53 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12302. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private for immediate family. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Internment will be in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 4, 2020.