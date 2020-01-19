Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Parry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Parry Obituary
William Thomas Parry was a father, a husband, an engineer, an author, a historian, an outdoorsman, a sailor, a builder, a cook, and a kind man. He was a voracious reader of books. He loved dogs. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 4, 1947 to William A. Parry and Helen G. Parry of Wethersfield, Connecticut. He passed away at home in Rexford, New York on January 16, 2020.  William received a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1969, and a master's in mechanical engineering in 1972. He thereafter worked at General Electric in Schenectady, New York as a power systems engineer for over 35 years. He was the inventor of multiple patents. His novel, Dakota Deception, was published in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Parry, his stepdaughter Erica Szpylczn of Tucson, Arizona, and his two sons, Patrick Parry, of Sioux City, Iowa, and Peter Parry, of Delmar, New York. He has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He left the world loved and admired by all who knew him. Services will be held at Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. on January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -