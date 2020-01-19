|
William Thomas Parry was a father, a husband, an engineer, an author, a historian, an outdoorsman, a sailor, a builder, a cook, and a kind man. He was a voracious reader of books. He loved dogs. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 4, 1947 to William A. Parry and Helen G. Parry of Wethersfield, Connecticut. He passed away at home in Rexford, New York on January 16, 2020. William received a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1969, and a master's in mechanical engineering in 1972. He thereafter worked at General Electric in Schenectady, New York as a power systems engineer for over 35 years. He was the inventor of multiple patents. His novel, Dakota Deception, was published in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Parry, his stepdaughter Erica Szpylczn of Tucson, Arizona, and his two sons, Patrick Parry, of Sioux City, Iowa, and Peter Parry, of Delmar, New York. He has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He left the world loved and admired by all who knew him. Services will be held at Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. on January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020