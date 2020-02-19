|
William (Bill) Walker passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 peacefully at home with family following a long illness, at the age of 88. Born on August 12, 1931 in Goshen, NY, he was the son of Mary and Robert B. Walker. He graduated from Goshen Central High School in 1949 and attended the State University in Albany, where he received his BA degree in 1954. Bill served in the US Army for two years stationed in Reykjavik, Iceland. In 1956, he received an MA from Albany University and received a MS from the University of New Hampshire in 1963. On August 18th, 1957 he married his devoted wife, Gail P. Riverkamp. They moved to Mayfield, NY where Bill began his teaching career and coached basketball. In 1961, they moved to Burnt Hills and Bill taught Math at Niskayuna High School for 32 years. He served on many committees, was also Summer School Principal and coached football, golf and bowling before retiring in 1992. Bill loved teaching and children of all ages. He was well respected and admired by his students and colleagues. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather (Pop). He was happiest at home, spending time with his family, being outside working in his yard (in which he took great pride), growing his garden, flowers and grass, and playing golf. Bill enjoyed watching and rooting for the NY Yankees, Giants, and Rangers. He was a longtime member of Ballston Spa Country Club and a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Robert and James, and his daughter, Jan Michelle Parkes. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail; four children, Alan (Jane) Walker of Alpharetta, GA, Jeffrey Walker of Ridgefield, WA, Michael (Tricia) Walker of Geneseo, NY, Amy (Greg) Shelton of Baldwinsville, NY; his son-in-law, William Parkes of Clifton Park, NY; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank his faithful, caring aides Margaret, Amanda, Lynette and Bunny, Saratoga Community Hospice care team, especially his nurse Justine for her compassion and expertise, and Dr. David Hornick from Homedical Associates. Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Marty Fisher 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21 at Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bill's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020