William "Bill" Zarek, longtime Red Sox fan, passed away after a battle with cancer on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born in Schenectady in 1937 and owned the family's Sanitary Barbershop which operated on Broadway for almost 50 years. Later, he worked in Union college's maintenance department. William is survived by his daughters, Susan Zarek and Laurie Zarek and their husbands, James Athearn and Scott Sheinbaum. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Zarek. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Aug. 2nd from 10 until 11 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019