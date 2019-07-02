Winifred "Billie" A. Gallagher -Cervera, 85, of Amsterdam passed away with her loving family by her side on June 28, 2019. She was born in Amsterdam on May 29, 1934 and is the daughter of the late William and Jean (Decowski) Serylo. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church. Employed for Catholic Charities for 14 years where she was a Nutrition Site Manager in Schenectady retiring in 1989. She was also part of St. Mary's Hospital Auxillary, and a graduate of St. Mary's Institute in 1952. Winifred lived in Amsterdam until 1954 then moving to Schenectady until 1988 then moving to Lakeland Florida from 1989 to 1998 where she then moved back to Amsterdam. She also enjoyed gardening in her backyard, and also enjoyed camping and boating on the Sacandaga. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing books with friends, she also enjoyed old music and movies and most of all enjoyed to listen to country blue grass music. Besides her parents she is also predeceased by her first husband John A. Gallagher Sr. who passed away October 14, 1998; and husband Frank A. Cervera who passed away August 19, 2017. Also by her daughter Marion Lee LaFreniere who passed away August 5, 2015. She is survived by three sons William P. (Laura) Gallagher of Rotterdam, David B. (Paula) Gallagher of Amsterdam, and John A. Gallagher Jr. of Amsterdam. Two sisters Christine Califano of Naperville Ill, and Veronica (Peter) Urba of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Eight grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and cousins. A Service of Remembrance will take place on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cemetery Chapel of St. Michael's the Archangel Cemetery, Fr. O. Robert DeMartinis Officiating. Relatives and Friends are invited to call at the Betz, Rossi, Bellinger Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010 on Friday July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Billie's memory to the Community Hospice in Montgomery County, 246 Manny Corners Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to the Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019