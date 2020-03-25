|
Winifred F. Lowell (Clark), 93, passed away on Saturday March 21st at the Green Fields in Lancaster, NY. Born in Schenectady, Winifred was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances (Hopper) Keyser and a graduate of Scotia Schools. An employee of Mohawk National Bank and St. Clare's Hospital in the finance department for many years, Winifred was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Schenectady. Predeceased by her daughter, Patricia DeMidio, Winifred is survived by her son, Douglas Clark (Margaret) of Princetown, her grandson, Scott DeMidio (Kim) of Rotterdam and great-grandchildren, Gabriona and Roxanna. Services will be private, with interment in Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam, NY. To leave a message or a condolence for Winifred's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020