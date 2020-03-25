The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Lowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred F. (Clark) Lowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred F. (Clark) Lowell Obituary
Winifred F. Lowell (Clark), 93, passed away on Saturday March 21st at the Green Fields in Lancaster, NY. Born in Schenectady, Winifred was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances (Hopper) Keyser and a graduate of Scotia Schools. An employee of Mohawk National Bank and St. Clare's Hospital in the finance department for many years, Winifred was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Schenectady. Predeceased by her daughter, Patricia DeMidio, Winifred is survived by her son, Douglas Clark (Margaret) of Princetown, her grandson, Scott DeMidio (Kim) of Rotterdam and great-grandchildren, Gabriona and Roxanna. Services will be private, with interment in Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam, NY. To leave a message or a condolence for Winifred's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now