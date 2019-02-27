Winston S. Goodloe, age 97, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on February 10, 1922, he was the son of the late Ossie and Mary Ann Goodloe. He was recently predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Ruth A. Goodloe, who passed away on February 9. Winston joined the US Navy during WWII, and was proud to serve aboard the USS Intrepid. He owned Winston Realty in Halfmoon for many years. He was also active in theater as a performer and rigger from the 1950's on, and was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Jonesville Fire Dept. Winston was a member of the American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He is survived by his son, Douglas W. (Marjorie) Goodloe, and his granddaughter, Sela Ward Goodloe. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, followed by a reception for friends at the American Legion Post 1450, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. Burial will be the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, Ltd., P.O. Box 5782, Albany, NY 12205. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary