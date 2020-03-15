|
Woods Warren Frederick didn't make it to this earthly plane, but he did live for 20 1/2 weeks in the comfort of his mama's belly, and we wanted to honor him. If Woods were here, he would probably acknowledge the rarity of a miscarried baby's obituary... but that's just his mom's assumption. We would like everyone to know how incredibly loved he was, regardless of whether he made it here or not. He was predeceased by his maternal Great Grandparents, Dominick and Madeline Mangino and his Great Aunt Linda DiCrescenzo; his paternal Great Aunt Patty Bowyer and Great Uncle Thomas O'Donnell. He will also be joining his sister who didn't make it the full 40 weeks either, but still is loved and thought of often. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Armand and Joane Mastroianni and Thomas Stone and paternal grandparents, Warren and Kathy Frederick. His mother and father, Brooke Stone and Thomas Frederick, and his brother and sister Finn and Lindy, who were very much looking forward to meeting him. As he was never born, there are few things to say but a few things we know for certain; 1. Despite whatever was wrong, he made it half way, and we think that indicates how hard he tried and that he was a fighter. 2. He seemed to like the band "America," just like his mama, as one of his most active times, was during the harmonica section of "Daisy Jane" which he was in attendance, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Feb 23. Mom thinks this means they probably would have been the best of friends. In lieu of flowers or anything like that, his family would just ask that you do a nice thing for a fellow human in his name. And to just know, that if you have suffered one miscarriage or multiple miscarriages you are far from alone. Visit Baby Wood's Book of Memories and leave messages of support to his family www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020