Yolanda A. Longo, 88, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY, Yolanda was the daughter of the late Rocco and Sabina (Luciano) SantaBarbara. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1949. Yolanda worked for General Electric as a secretary prior to marrying her husband the late Paul J. Longo on August 9,1959. Together they were married 60 years until his passing in October 2019. Yolanda is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Paul J. Longo, brothers, Michael SantaBarbara, Angelo (Ruth) SantaBarbara, and sister Anna (Louis) DeVito. Yolanda enjoyed spending time with her family, working at her son's electronic repair business and reading nutrition books. Yolanda was a kind compassionate soul and a caregiver to many. She was always happy to share her knowledge of nutrition and vitamins with anyone who would listen. Yolanda also enjoyed spending time walking with her friends. Yolanda was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. She was especially proud of her granddaughters Sabina and Paula. Yolanda is survived by her loving son, Paul G. (Maria) Longo and her grandchildren, Sabina (Ryan Gonnelly) Longo and Paula (Graham Pritchard) Longo. She is also survived by her brother in-law, Frank A., (Barbara) Longo, sister in-law, Carol (Ralph) DeMatteo and her loving niece, LouAnn Cleary, who she thought of as a daughter; as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, August 18th, from 8:45am-10:15am at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing are required. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To share online condolences with Yolanda's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
