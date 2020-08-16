1/
Yolanda A. Longo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda A. Longo, 88, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY, Yolanda was the daughter of the late Rocco and Sabina (Luciano) SantaBarbara. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1949. Yolanda worked for General Electric as a secretary prior to marrying her husband the late Paul J. Longo on August 9,1959. Together they were married 60 years until his passing in October 2019. Yolanda is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Paul J. Longo, brothers, Michael SantaBarbara, Angelo (Ruth) SantaBarbara, and sister Anna (Louis) DeVito. Yolanda enjoyed spending time with her family, working at her son's electronic repair business and reading nutrition books. Yolanda was a kind compassionate soul and a caregiver to many. She was always happy to share her knowledge of nutrition and vitamins with anyone who would listen. Yolanda also enjoyed spending time walking with her friends. Yolanda was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. She was especially proud of her granddaughters Sabina and Paula. Yolanda is survived by her loving son, Paul G. (Maria) Longo and her grandchildren, Sabina (Ryan Gonnelly) Longo and Paula (Graham Pritchard) Longo. She is also survived by her brother in-law, Frank A., (Barbara) Longo, sister in-law, Carol (Ralph) DeMatteo and her loving niece, LouAnn Cleary, who she thought of as a daughter; as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, August 18th, from 8:45am-10:15am at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing are required. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To share online condolences with Yolanda's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
08:45 - 10:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved