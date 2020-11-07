Yolanda (La) Carboni Ricci, 102, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. Born on April 9, 1918 in Schenectady, NY to late parents Claude and Gina (Manoni) Carboni. A 1936 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. She married the late Dominick "Dan" Ricci on September 9, 1939. They shared 32 years of marriage and raised their family in Schenectady, NY. Dan passed away in 1971. Yolanda worked for New York State from 1973 to 1983 in the Department of Tax Compliance. Her passion in life was cooking. Through the years, she always was an exceptional Italian cook. She provided her family with her own creative recipes. Yolanda was a faithful woman. As a devoted student of the Bible, she would study the scripture daily. She was a cherished member of Liberty Church (Calvary Tabernacle). She enjoyed sharing her thoughts with others and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Predeceased by her parents and beloved husband, as well as her brother, Libero Carboni (Betty) and sisters, Mary Guerra DeRuvo (Peter) and Obie McCarthy (John). To continue her memory are her cherished children, Asenath (Cene) J. Saglimbeni (John), Naomi C. Ricci, and Judith L. Ricci; beloved grandchildren, Paul D. Saglimbeni, Nadene D. Babylon (John); great-grandchild, Ashlyn D. Slater; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Church, 1840 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY. Masks and social distancing are required. Yolanda will be laid to rest at historic Vale Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Mission, 425 Hamilton St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
