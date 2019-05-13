Yolanda DiCocco Jones, 94, passed away May 9, 2019. Born in Pisa, Italy on February 5, 1925 to Andrea and Giovanna DiCocco, she lived in Schenectady where the family settled in 1928. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and the former Church of the Immaculate Conception. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Yolanda was predeceased by her parents, her brother Americo DiCocco, sister Mary DiCocco Lackey, brother-in-law Gerald Lackey and nephew Gerald Lackey. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Harris DiCocco, her son Andrew (Margie) Jones, her niece Bonnie (David) Malik, nephews John (Connie) DiCocco, Thomas DiCocco, James DiCocco, Richard (Cindy) Lackey, Paul Lackey and David Lackey. She also had many great and great great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Retired from GE in 1990 after 40 years, Yolanda was one of the first female draftsman in a male dominated field. She loved taking trips with her girlfriends to Cape Cod and watching her beloved Yankees on TV. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved going to their various activities and sports events and any family gathering. She especially loved hosting holiday feasts. Yolanda's family wishes to thank the staff at Ellis Short Stay Rehabilitation Center, Mohawk Unit, for all of their loving care. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-7pm at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. To share a message or condolence please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 13, 2019