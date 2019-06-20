The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Yvonne W. DeGenova, 93, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home. She was predeceased by her husband, S. R. Salvatore DeGenova. She is survived by three sons, Robert (Deborah) DeGenova, Rod DeGenova and Randal (Deborah) DeGenova; three grandchildren, Carley Norton, Erik and Erin DeGenova; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, Brooke and Ariella; a great-grandson, Greyson ; three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elinor Taylor and Dorothy Kling. Funeral private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019
