|
|
Yvonnette "Scotty" Gosselin Lambert, 92, departed this earth to join the company of heavenly saints on March 5, 2020. She was born in Berlin, NH on May 8, 1927 to Marcellin and Louise Audet Gosselin and raised in a loving family along with her late brother Robert. She attended Roman Catholic schools in Berlin, where she graduated as valedictorian of her Notre Dame High School class. Scotty was married to Paul W. Lambert in 1951 for 55 years until his death in 2006. They were blessed with five children: Louise (deceased 2000); Leo (Laurie) Lambert of Burlington, NC; Lynn (Larry) King of Arlington, MA; Laurie (Jeff) Bittner of Scotia; and Luke Lambert (Kelley) of New Rochelle, NY, nine wonderful grandchildren, Callie Lambert Brown, Mollie Lambert Pardue, Morgan King, Taylor King, Michael King, Darek Bittner, Abigail Bittner, Dean Lambert and Jack Lambert, and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Anna Louise Brown. Scotty resided in Scotia for 65 years and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She began working as a stenographer at Brown Company papermaking company at age 16 and after her marriage and move to Schenectady, NY was employed by General Electric Company until the birth of her first child. Scotty was an extraordinary human being who devoted herself to the care of others. She was a heroic and loving caregiver to her oldest daughter, Louise, who faced a lifetime of medical challenges until her passing. Despite whatever adversity she faced, Scotty responded with optimism, courage, compassion, love and an ethic of placing the needs of others first. She encouraged all of her children to pursue their dreams and provided each of them with an unshakeable foundation of love. Scotty was a volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School, where all her children attended, and was honored with a Lifetime Membership in the PTA. She was a kind and caring friend to many neighbors who relied on her care and attention during their declining years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Scotia on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Scotty's memory may be directed to the Louise Anne Lambert Scholarship in special education at Elon University (NC) or to St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020