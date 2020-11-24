1/1
Zigmund G. Poremba
1947 - 2020
Zigmund G. Poremba, 73, of Glenville, beloved father, died peacefully after a long illness on November 21 at his home. Zigmund was born on July 5, 1947 in Mahanoy City, PA, a son of the late Wanda and Zigmund Poremba. He was the son of Polish immigrants that loved his heritage, family and had an endearment to the small coal mining town he grew up in. He was a sports fanatic and avidly followed his beloved Phillies, Lions, and Flyers. He was also a Syracuse Football season ticket holder for 15 years, and could always be seen in his cherished front row seat right behind the goal post. With his passing the sports world lost a devoted fan that never strayed from his teams; often despite their records. Zigmund is survived by his son Zigmund Poremba III, and his wife April of Glenville; Daughter Christine Bertrand and husband Ryan of Guilford CT; Daughter Michelle Poremba of Scotia. Grandchildren; Dana Poremba of Glenville; and Ethan and Logan Bertrand of Guilford CT. He was predeceased in death by brother Raymond Poremba and sister Jean Gavula. A private prayer service will be held on November 24 at Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home, Scotia NY.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
