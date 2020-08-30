AUDREYFEELEY

Audrey Feeley A celebration of life mass will be held for Audrey Feeley, nee White, age 87, on Friday, September 4 at 10:00 am at Queen of the Rosary Church in Elk Grove Village. The church will be open at 9:30 am if guests would like to stop in and pay respects before mass. If you are able to join us at this time a sign in book will be available at the church and all safety precautions will be followed. Audrey was the beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas J. Feeley; loving mother of Michael (Amy), Nora (Michael), Molly (Daniel) and Katherine (John) and the late Thomas, whom she joined in heaven on April 23, 2020. She is survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who delighted her and made her smile. Audrey was an original member of Queen of the Rosary, so it is the family's day to celebrate her and her devotion to the Catholic church. She will be remembered this day for her courage, strength, patience, humor and her love of her family and friends.







