FELICIAKLIMUSZKO

Felicia Klimuszko MOUNT PROSPECT - Felicia Klimuszko passed away Sept. 23, 2020. Dear wife of the late Konrad; loving mother of Wanda (Bruno) Baron; proud grandmother of Alexander, Cassandra, and Nicolette; fond sister of Bernice (Waclaw) Kiedysz and the late Zigmunt, Waclaw, and Eugeniusz; special aunt of many. Visitation Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Saturday, 10:15 am, proceeding to St. Emily Church, Mass 11 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
.