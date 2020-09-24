FLORENCEFLEMKE

Florence Flemke ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Florence Flemke beloved mother of Steve, Bill, the late Jean, Cliff and Mike (Lisa); loving grandmother of Brandy (James), Jason (Tabetha), Kristine (Nicholas), Steven (Eileen), David (Emily) and Michelle; dear great-grandmother of Sean, Riley, Lana, Travis, Rayden, Scarlett and Jiselle; fond sister of Elaine (Donald), the late LaVerne, Jeanette, Rich (Joan) and Robert (Phyllis); she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Funeral and burial will be private. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-529-5751.