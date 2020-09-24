1/
FLORENCEFLEMKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Flemke ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Florence Flemke beloved mother of Steve, Bill, the late Jean, Cliff and Mike (Lisa); loving grandmother of Brandy (James), Jason (Tabetha), Kristine (Nicholas), Steven (Eileen), David (Emily) and Michelle; dear great-grandmother of Sean, Riley, Lana, Travis, Rayden, Scarlett and Jiselle; fond sister of Elaine (Donald), the late LaVerne, Jeanette, Rich (Joan) and Robert (Phyllis); she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Funeral and burial will be private. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved