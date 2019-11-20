|
Florian Ruscheinsky Florian Ruscheinsky, 92, of Chicago, born in Romania. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Hildegard; daughters, Rosemarie Veith and Anna (the late Gerhardt) Kaiser; grandchildren, Sonja Zanchelli, Michele Marx, Adam (companion Liz) Kaiser, Erich (Amy) Kaiser; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Karl in Germany. He was preceded in death by many brothers and one sister. He was a longtime member of the Chicago Kickers Soccer Club and he belonged to Chicago Carpenter's Union. Visitation is Thursday, November 21, 2019 4pm to 8pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Prayer Service in the chapel 7:30pm Thursday evening. Interment private. Information, 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019