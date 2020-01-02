|
|
Walter Bohnen PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Walter Bohnen was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend born on October 1, 1935 in Dusseldorf, Germany, to Walter Bohnen and Hildegard Goldenberg (nee Poschen). He died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Aspired Living in Prospect Heights, Illinois surrounded by his loving family. His craft and life work was being a Master Carpenter. He was the proud owner of BW Building and Remodeling for 45 years. His talents in wood-working and cabinet making were unmatched. Walter touched many lives through his kind heart, bear hugs and contagious smile. Walter was passionate about the water and loved swimming, he was always up for an adventure and loved to travel. He loved his cats, gardening, and watching NASCAR racing. Walter served in the US Army and was a member of The Berliner Bears Club and parishioner of St. Thomas Becket with his wife Leonore for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Walter is survived by his spouse of 55 years Leonore Bohnen (nee Rohrmann); his children Andrew (Kelly) Bohnen, Nicole (Ky) Reding and Julie-Ann (Jerry) Gillespie; and his grandchildren Matthew, Kaitlyn, Kristopher, Mark, Bailey, Tyler, Logan, Jack, Madeline and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30am at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020