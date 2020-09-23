1/1
ABEL BONILLA
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Abel Bonilla, 67, passed away Friday, Sept 18, 2020. Abel was born Sept 25, 1952 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He was the 8th child of 11 to mother Maria de Jesus Sanchez and father Reynaldo Bonilla. Abel moved to the Chicagoland in his late teens. Working in Mt. Prospect he met the love of his life, Judy. After having their first daughter and son they decided to escape winter and head west to sunny California. Following a year of working, swimming at the beach, exploring the sequoias and southern California, they grew homesick and moved back to Chicago. After their youngest daughter was born, Abel and his family moved one last time and have resided in Arlington Heights since 1987. As a young man, Abel worked his way up through the food industry -always dreaming of owning his own restaurant. Never shying from hard work, that dream came true when he and his wife became the proud owners of Abel's Cantina in September of 1993. After 27 great years of serving his community and three "retirement" parties, he'd be proud to see his children carry it on in his honor. Abel was a big kid at heart and lived life accordingly. He truly loved to share his life and past experiences with customers and family alike. He had a true gift for storytelling that typically ended in a joke, followed by his irresistible laugh. Abel loved being outdoors, hiking, swimming and planting flowers. He also cherished going out for Sunday breakfast with his grandkids, playing and watching funny movies with them every chance he got. Abel is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy; his children, Elizabeth (Andy) Rickman, Abel Jr., and Alexis; his grandkids, Jenna, Kyle, and Taylor; all his siblings, Socorro, Juan, Crisanto, Francisco, Jesus, Jose, Lauro, Manuel, Antolino, and Pablo; and half- siblings, Guillermina, Abigail, Efrain, Elvia, David, Jose Pedro, and Luiz. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake. Private family funeral service and interment. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or go to www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
