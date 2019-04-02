Daily Herald Obituaries
ADAGENE L. "JEAN" MCCORMICK

Adagene L. "Jean" McCormick, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born July 27, 1927 in Libertyville, where she was a lifelong resident. Adagene was a former bookkeeper, known as "Mac" at the Special Education District of Lake County in Gurnee. She will be remembered for her love for her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her two sons, John P. (Susan) McCormick and Jim (Janet) McCormick; her five granddaughters, Jennifer McCormick, Katie (Steve) Bolich, Rebecca (Derek) Barrow, Emily McCormick and Sarah McCormick, her two great-grandsons, Chase Bolich and Henry Barrow, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John V. "Jack" McCormick, Jr. in 1996 and by two brothers, Daryl and Arden Luce. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at a later date Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
