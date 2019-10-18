|
MUNDELEIN - Adam Lee Ramsey, 31, passed away Oct. 16, 2019 in Bloomington, IN, of natural causes. Adam was born in Lake Forest, IL, grew up in Mundelein, and graduated from Mundelein High School. He went on to receive his BA in Psychology from De Paul University and was presently pursuing his Ph.D in School Psychology at Indiana University. Adam was a kind-hearted young man who felt deeply about any person or animal in pain or a stressful situation. Through his studies at IU, he found a special interest in working with children before and after medical treatments during his on-site clinical experience in Neuropsychology. He always enjoyed following sports, especially his IU football and basketball teams, plus his hometown Chicago Blackhawks and Bears. Adam is survived by his beloved parents Brian and Susan (nee Endres) Ramsey; his loving sister Alyssa Ramsey; his proud grandmother Marilyn Ramsey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Monday Oct. 21 from 5-7:30PM with services at 7:30PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Adam's name made to St. Jude's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Funeral information, 847-362-2626 or https://libertyvillefuneralhome.com/
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019