Adelaide Theresa LaGesse (nee Schlemmer), 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. The eldest of four daughters, Adelaide was born on November 29, 1923, in Chicago, IL, to Theresa and Michael Schlemmer. She graduated from Foreman High School, then worked as a secretary for the Pullman Company. She enjoyed trips to downtown Chicago, going to the movies, and visiting Riverview Park, where she met her husband, Leo LaGesse. Adelaide was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. A resident of Wheaton, IL for 48 years, she worked as a secretary at St. Francis High School and was also involved with the Catholic Daughters of America. Upon retiring, she loved playing bridge, gardening, cooking, reading, and doting on her pet dogs. Adelaide is survived by her sons, James LaGesse, Robert (Bonita) LaGesse, and Larry (Christine) LaGesse. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lilia LaGesse, Nicholas LaGesse, Kimberly (Harrison) Dobe, and Karen LaGesse; her sister, Christine (Roland) Rauch, and many nieces and nephews. Adelaide was predeceased by her husband, Leo, her sisters, Helen Daley and Eleanor Lauterbach. Memorial mass to be held at 10:00 a.m., February 22, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wheaton, IL 60187. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020