|
|
LIBERTYVILLE - Adeline A. "Addie" Dicks (nee Tomasiewicz), 94, formerly of Libertyville, passed away November 2, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Addie was a kind loving soul and will be greatly missed. She is remembered for her favorite message "I am so Lucky and Happy" to her friends and family. Loving mother of Susan (Lawrence) Deagon and Renee (James) Kenyon; adoring grandmother of Lisa (Michael) Spiegler, Jennifer Albach, Jack Deagon, Lance (Lindsay) Deagon, Tiffany (Lance) Brown and Jacob Kenyon; her cherished great-grandchildren Landen, Lainie, Lawsen, Hunter, Lindsey and Justin. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Ray; her daughter Leslie Amenowicz; and her brothers Arthur Schultz and Theodore Tomasiewicz. Visitation for Addie will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday November 8th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt. 176, 1 blk. east of Rt. 21), Libertyville. Funeral Mass is 10 AM Saturday Nov. 9th at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019