Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELINE DICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELINE A. "ADDIE" DICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELINE A. "ADDIE" DICKS Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - Adeline A. "Addie" Dicks (nee Tomasiewicz), 94, formerly of Libertyville, passed away November 2, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Addie was a kind loving soul and will be greatly missed. She is remembered for her favorite message "I am so Lucky and Happy" to her friends and family. Loving mother of Susan (Lawrence) Deagon and Renee (James) Kenyon; adoring grandmother of Lisa (Michael) Spiegler, Jennifer Albach, Jack Deagon, Lance (Lindsay) Deagon, Tiffany (Lance) Brown and Jacob Kenyon; her cherished great-grandchildren Landen, Lainie, Lawsen, Hunter, Lindsey and Justin. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Ray; her daughter Leslie Amenowicz; and her brothers Arthur Schultz and Theodore Tomasiewicz. Visitation for Addie will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday November 8th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt. 176, 1 blk. east of Rt. 21), Libertyville. Funeral Mass is 10 AM Saturday Nov. 9th at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -