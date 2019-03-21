The life of Adeline C. Tragasz will be celebrated within the entire context of the life, death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ during the Rite of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Mass on Monday March 25th at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect Illinois 60056. Interment follows the Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois where the Rite will conclude with prayers of Committal and Final Commendation. Visitation: Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling, Illinois 60090 from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday March 24, 2019 and will resume one hour prior to Mass at church. Mrs. Tragasz was born in Chicago on December 1, 1923 to John and Josephine (Dubernas) Milas, and passed into eternal life on March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus "Ted" Tragasz. A resident of Mount Prospect for 40 years, she was a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to sew, crochet, bake her famous bread and spend time with her family. She served in various Church ministries over the years, including the Women's Club at St. Cecilia and the Knights of Columbus 4977 Ladies Auxiliary and was an American Red Cross worker during WWII. She is survived by her brother, Edward (Martha) Milas; her sons, Richard (Cynthia) Tragasz, and Ronald (Juliana) Tragasz, grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Cerepa, Katherine Tragasz, Christopher (Noelle) Tragasz, Monica (fiance Caleb Schmitz) Tragasz, Carolyn Tragasz, Deborah Tragasz; stepgrandchildren, Christopher Galiardo, Christina (Christopher) McGill, Nicholas (Erin) Galiardo and Stephanie (Peter) Loehr, great-grandchildren, Maia Tragasz, Audrey Tragasz, Olivia McGill, Ethan McGill, Jack McGill, Max McGill, Charlie Loehr. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carmelite Monastery in Des Plaines, IL or the Women's Care Center in La Grange, IL at https://supportwomenscarecenter.org/about/ will be appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary