Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
ADELINE JANUSZ
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
ADELINE JANUSZ

ADELINE JANUSZ Obituary
VERNON HILLS - Visitation for Adeline Janusz, 94, is from 1-3 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 3 PM. She was born July 5, 1925 in Chicago and died Monday March 2, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Adeline enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to play the Lottery scratch offs. She is survived by her sons David (Susan) Janusz, Glenn Janusz, her grandchildren Tyler (fiancee Samantha) Janusz, Ashley Hoffman and great-grandson Trystan Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Advocate Condell Infusion Department, 801 S. Garfield Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
