Adeline was a dear friend. We go way back as co-workers at Illinois Society for Prevention of Blindness office downtown, Chicago. We kept up over the years and I came to visit at A-Villa and her Chicago home. I will miss her very much. So glad we spoke recently by phone. Dearest Friend of mine. She was fun to be around and had words of wisdom for me in life’s trials. A great loss. ❤Condolences! ❤❤

Carol Krueger

Friend