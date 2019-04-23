ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Adolf Mausser was born on September 19, 1928 in Blatnik, Yugoslavia to Rudolph and Maria (nee Stalzer) Mausser. He died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home. Mr. Mausser worked as a machinist for the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company from 1961 until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Alpine Ski Club, Chicago and Gottscheer Verein. Adolf is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Klotilda (nee Dimnik); his daughters, Anita (James) Weinshenk, and Loretta Lee (Ronald) Johnson; his grandchildren, Jaime (Bill) Blumthal, Jonathan (Kasha) Weinshenk, Jessica (Bart) Mack, Rachel (Chase) Clarke, and Kaitlin (Matthew) Rossi; his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Lily, Claire, Caden, and Payton; his sister, Elsa Schmidt; and his sister-in-law, Mary Mausser. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Josef Mausser, John Mausser, Eduard Mausser, and Mildred (Joe) Schmidt; his parents; and his brother-in-law, Albert Schmidt. Visitation from 11:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary