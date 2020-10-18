1/
ADRIANA M. "DONNA" COOK
Adriana M. "Donna" Cook (nee Bechtold), 78, died October 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Keith E. Cook and survived by children Karen (John) Herbstritt, Jennifer (Bob) Henner, Kevin (Sheda) Cook, Jeff Cook; and 12 grandchildren. Her love of music followed her from Trinity High School in River Forest to Rosary College (Dominican) where she graduated with a bachelors in Music in 1964. Adriana was a founding member of Music for Youth and taught Suzuki method violin to hundreds of young children in the Arlington Heights area, where she raised her family. When she wasn't attending her grandchildren's many activities, she loved spending time with friends and family in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine. While we would love to celebrate Adriana's life with all of those whose lives she touched, services are limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, http://act.alz.org/goto/Adriana_Cook.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Service
St. Thomas of Villanova
