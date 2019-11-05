|
LINDENHURST - Adrienne E. Lombardo, 76, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born on November 17, 1942 in Chicago, IL. to the late Edward and Virginia (Pospychal) Kaleta. On November 12, 1960 she married Philip Lombardo. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, Facebook and caring for her dog, but her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. Adrienne is survived by her husband; Philip, her children; Philip (Susan) Lombardo, Mark (Christine) Lombardo, and Susan (Chuck) Banker, her grandchildren; Marissa Lombardo, Vincent Lombardo, Lauren Lombardo, Nicole Lombardo, Brandon Banker, and Brady Banker, and her brother; Robert (Julie) Kaleta. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church located at 40000 North U.S. 45, Old Mill Creek, IL. Fr. Mike McGovern will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to at . Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019