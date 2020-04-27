Daily Herald Obituaries
ADRIENNE WESEMAN
SISTER ADRIENNE WESEMAN

SISTER ADRIENNE WESEMAN Obituary
Sister Adrienne Weseman, Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died very peacefully on April 24th at the age of 90. She was Co-Director of Religious Education with Sister Joan Shields S.N.D.deN. at Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights until her death. Sister Adrienne was previously Director of Religious Education at St. Alexander School in Villa Park, IL for 29 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Adrienne Weseman, sister Jackie Weseman and brother Roland Weseman. She is survived by her sister Joan (Paul) Evan, her niece Noelle (Jeff) Ferguson and great-nieces Kristanda and Chloe Ferguson and niece Lili Kirkland. Her immediate family Sister Joan Shields S.N.D deN., Marian and Curt Brandt, nieces Julie (Eric) Coger, Karen (Jeff) McElroy, nephew Dan Brandt and great-nieces Lyla and Emma McElroy. Service and interment private. Memorials to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur retirement fund, 701 N. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Due to COVID -19 restriction a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For information, 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
