MUNDELEIN - Agnes Anne McCarthy Ring departed this life on March 30, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1931, in Indianapolis to Eliza Agnes Larmore McCarthy and Francis Jeremiah McCarthy. She was joined 5 minutes later by her twin, Alice Louise. She attended St. Joan of Arc in Indianapolis and later moved with her family to Washington, DC, where she attended Immaculata High School. At 14 she met the love of her life, Jack Ring. After graduating from Saint Mary of the Woods College, and Jack from Georgetown Medical School, they were married at Church of the Nativity in 1954. They lived in Philadelphia, Honolulu, and Bethesda before settling in Mundelein, Illinois, to raise their four children, Jim, Margaret, Kate, and Kevin. Anne had worked in Washington, DC, as the liaison for President Eisenhower in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Later, she earned a Masters in Library Science from Rosary College in River Forest, IL. She worked as a librarian at Carmel High School where her children attended. She then initiated the first library in a nursing home at Winchester House in Libertyville, for which she won the Governor's Award. Anne authored the book, "Read Easy, Large Print Libraries for Older Adults" published in 1991. Upon her retirement, the library was named for her. Anne traveled the world with Jack during his presidency of the American Medical Association. She was his strongest asset and biggest fan. A fabulous cook, stylish dresser, and excellent conversationalist, Anne threw the best dinner parties in town, sometimes for just her family! Anne sewed beautifully, enjoyed crafting, cheered for her Cubbies, and read several books a week. But her true devotion was to God. She loved to attend Mass and often spoke of looking forward to the beatific vision when she would someday see God face to face. She is reunited in heaven with her dear husband, Jack, her father, mother, grandparents, brother, Frank McCarthy, sisters, Alice McCarthy Donahue and Mary Catherine McCarthy English and their husbands, Patrick Donahue and Raymond English, her son-in-law, Oliver Gillock, nephews, Patrick McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy, and niece, Beth McCarthy. We can only imagine her joy. Remaining to grieve her loss are her brothers, Jim (Annie) McCarthy, Kevin (Patrice) McCarthy, Dave (Jacinta) McCarthy, sisters, Francie Elliott, and Kathleen (Bill) Heck, brother-in-law, Rob Elliott, and sister-in-law, Pat McCarthy, her children and their spouses, Jim (Deborah) Ring, Margaret (Barry Baker) Ring Gillock, Kate (Don) Balasa, and Kevin (Rosa) Ring, her grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer (Mario Rieder) Ring, John (Nikki) Ring, Erin (DeSean) Thomas, Bobby (Amanda) Ring, Lauren (Jason) Fuller, and Annie Balasa, her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Abby, Emma, Ruby, Scarlett, Bobby, Lincoln, Willow, and Ora, and her many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Santa Maria del Popolo Parish and Fremont Library in Mundelein. Services will be private because of our current restraints. A future Memorial Mass will be planned. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2020