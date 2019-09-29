Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES KOWALSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES J. KOWALSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES J. KOWALSKI Obituary
PALATINE - Agnes J. Kowalski (nee Kukuczka), age 99. Devoted mother to Connie (the late Ronald Jr.) Osmer. Loving Grandma to Jenny (Kevin) Keller. Cherished GG to Max and Molly. Dear sister to Theresa (the late Victor) Pryzbylowski and Paul Kukuczka. Former spouse of Walter Cynkar. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Kukuczka, as well as her sisters, Mary, Anna, Martha, Helen, Rose and her brothers, Joe, Frank, John, and Michael. Agnes loved to be active, she was an avid gardener, baker, bingo player and Cubs fan. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine IL. The funeral mass will be at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 Benton St., Palatine IL on Tuesday October 1, at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to you go out and smell the roses and cheer on the Cubs. The family would also appreciate donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more info, www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now