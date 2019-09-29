|
PALATINE - Agnes J. Kowalski (nee Kukuczka), age 99. Devoted mother to Connie (the late Ronald Jr.) Osmer. Loving Grandma to Jenny (Kevin) Keller. Cherished GG to Max and Molly. Dear sister to Theresa (the late Victor) Pryzbylowski and Paul Kukuczka. Former spouse of Walter Cynkar. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Kukuczka, as well as her sisters, Mary, Anna, Martha, Helen, Rose and her brothers, Joe, Frank, John, and Michael. Agnes loved to be active, she was an avid gardener, baker, bingo player and Cubs fan. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine IL. The funeral mass will be at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 Benton St., Palatine IL on Tuesday October 1, at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to you go out and smell the roses and cheer on the Cubs. The family would also appreciate donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more info, www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019