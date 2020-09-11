Agnes "Jean" Jorgensen, 84, a resident of Avon Park, FL and formerly of Grayslake, IL, passed away September 2, 2020. She was born September 10, 1935 in Evanston, IL to Harry and Elizabeth Youngberg. Jean was a member of the American Legion. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, knitting, taking pictures, and most of all playing golf. Jean is survived by her children Jo (Marlon Slater) Jorgensen, Jim (Jeanne) Jorgensen, and Joy (Ken) Gentz, her grandchildren Emily, Eva, Jasun, and Christine, her great-grandson Cameron, her sister Janet (Albert) Wendt, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Larry and Jan Reimers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Moore, and her husband Jack "Don" Jorgensen. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held following the services at Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or go to www.strangfuneral.org
.